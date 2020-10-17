Chrishell Stause Shares Her Honest Thoughts About Dating Almost One Year After Justin Hartley Split

Chrishell Stause's Selling Sunset houses aren't the only things on the market.

The reality TV personality recently opened up about wanting to date again, which comes nearly a year after Justin Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019.

During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Chrishell candidly discussed her plans for putting herself out there. Spoiler: It's not going to interfere with her progress on Dancing With the Stars.

"I'm not dating [right now]," she explained on Friday, Oct. 16. "You know, I'm really busy. I'm trying to work on my cha-chas and my contemporaries."

The real estate agent pointed out that once DWTS is over, she's ready to get back in the dating game. However, she joked that she doesn't want to be booted off the competition series early.

"It's something I'm looking forward to as soon as it's over, but hopefully people will vote so it won't be right away," she quipped. "I'm going to venture out once I'm done with this."