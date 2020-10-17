Chrishell Stause Shares Her Honest Thoughts About Dating Almost One Year After Justin Hartley Split

Chrishell Stause's Selling Sunset houses aren't the only things on the market.
The reality TV personality recently opened up about wanting to date again, which comes nearly a year after Justin Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019.
During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Chrishell candidly discussed her plans for putting herself out there. Spoiler: It's not going to interfere with her progress on Dancing With the Stars.
"I'm not dating [right now]," she explained on Friday, Oct. 16. "You know, I'm really busy. I'm trying to work on my cha-chas and my contemporaries."
The real estate agent pointed out that once DWTS is over, she's ready to get back in the dating game. However, she joked that she doesn't want to be booted off the competition series early.
"It's something I'm looking forward to as soon as it's over, but hopefully people will vote so it won't be right away," she quipped. "I'm going to venture out once I'm done with this."
"You know, Tamron [Hall], what it really is," she added, "I'm just waiting to get my dancer body on and then I'm gonna be like, 'OK, I'm ready!'"
While Chrishell has yet to spark any romances with anyone, Justin continues to fuel relationship rumors with soap star Sofia Pernas. While the duo has yet to publicly comment on the speculation, they have hinted at their closeness in several social media posts.
In August, the two sneakily shared their relaxing day at the pool. While they both didn't appear on each other's Instagram Stories, fans put two-and-two together based on a few clues.
Earlier this month, Chrishell opened up about her ex-husband seemingly moving on from their divorce.
"I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that's going to sting," she told People on Oct. 1, adding that it's ″painful" to see.
She also expressed her desire to start seeing people. "It's been almost a year, so I'm excited to get back out there, saying, "I'm a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen. It's 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM. I don't know. Crazier things have happened!"
Last November, fans were shocked to learn the This Is Us star filed for divorce from Chrishell after two years of marriage. He cited "irreconcilable differences," according to documents obtained by E! News at the time.
In the third season of Selling Sunset, the Netflix star revealed how everything unraveled for her. "He texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later the world knew," she tearfully told co-star and co-worker Mary Fitzgerald.
Speaking to the cameras during her confessional, Chrishell added, "Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers... and I f--king want answers."
Following the star's claims in August, a source told E! News, "Chrishell knew they were having problems in their marriage. They were fighting for months before Justin filed, but she didn't think he would actually end their marriage. They always brushed their problems under the rug."