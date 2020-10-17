Home Improvement Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Allegedly Strangling His Girlfriend

Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan is in police custody for allegedly strangling his 27-year-old girlfriend.

The 39-year-old actor was arrested and taken to the Lane County Jail in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Oct. 17, E! News can confirm. A spokesperson for the Eugene Police Department tells E! News Bryan faces charges of "strangulation, assault in the fourth degree and interfering with making a report."

According to the spokesperson, law enforcement was "dispatched to report of a physical dispute at a north Eugene home after neighbors called." They arrived at Bryan's residence on Friday, Oct. 16 around 10:24 p.m. local time. Authorities found Bryan "sitting outside an apartment." The victim, with who he has a relationship with, as police noted, "was at a neighboring apartment."

"An investigation found that during the dispute, Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim's phone from her when she tried to call 911," the spokesperson shared. "The victim declined medics. Bryan was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Lane County Jail."