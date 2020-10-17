Billboard Music AwardsEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Frankie Muniz and Wife Paige Price Reveal the Sex of Their First Baby

Frankie Muniz revealed that he and his wife Paige Price announced they were having their first child together in September.

Frankie Muniz and wife Paige Price could have their own Malcolm in the middle.

On Oct. 17, the couple revealed on Instagram that they are expecting a baby boy. The smiling duo sat in front of a big balloon arch and a small crowd of friends and family. 

"BABY BOY!" the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote in the caption. "Coming March 2021!"

Frankie and Paige announced that they are expecting their first baby in a YouTube video in September. 

"We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in," Frankie shared in the video. "I was throwing out baby names and future career choices."

"When we found out we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief," explained Paige. "We knew that we wanted this, but we were told our chances weren't that great. The struggle of going to every doctor's appointment made me feel less and less like a woman."

Frankie and Paige got married in February of 2020 after getting engaged in November of 2018. 

Instagram

 "Francisco Muniz IV, you're more than a dream to me," Paige wrote on Instagram at the time. "You teach me every day, you compliment me when I'm at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you're there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife."

Now, Frankie and Paige will have another title to add to husband and wife—mom and dad!

