Kelly Clarkson Recalls Signing an Autograph as Carrie Underwood for This Hilarious Reason

Kelly Clarkson just revealed how she handled a hilarious American Idol mix up.

On the Oct. 16 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" singer recalled a time when she was mistaken for another AI winner, country superstar Carrie Underwood. Speaking to guests Michelle Buteau and Cheryl Hines while playing the "I'm Awesome At Being Awkward," Kelly talked about a cringe-worthy fan interaction.

"This girl came up to me and was like, 'Oh my god, your song 'So Small' is one of my favorites,'" Kelly explained. "And I kept thinking, 'I don't have a song 'So Small.' And then she said another song and I was like, 'Oh, you think I'm Carrie Underwood.'"

Kelly added that even though she "looks nothing like Carrie Underwood," she obliged.

"I was so embarrassed for her that I just…She was like, 'Can you sign this?' And I totally signed 'Carrie Underwood,'" she laughed. "I think that might be illegal!"