Quick! Shop BaubleBar's Festive Extras Collection Before It Sells Out

Last year's most popular styles sold out in only five days!

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 19, 2020 12:55 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You're not going to find cuter holiday-themed jewelry than BaubleBar's Festive Extras Collection, dropping today. This collection originally launched in 2018, and last year the line's most popular styles sold out in only five days. You know what that means: If you like what you see below, be sure to shop quick!

Ahead, our favorite pieces from BaubleBar's 2020 Festive Extras Collection. These make for great holiday gifts as well!

Olive & June's Winter Nail Polish Collection Is Here!

Santa Drop Earrings

Shop these adorable Santa earrings in three different skin tones. You'll get so many compliments.

$58
BaubleBar

Eight Nights Earrings

Celebrate Hanukkah in these menorah earrings with eight candles burning.

$48
BaubleBar

Spin Spin Earrings

Wear dreidls on your ears with these fun earrings.

$48
BaubleBar

Happy Llamaday Earrings

A Christmas llama? Why not?! These llama earrings are ready to party.

$52
BaubleBar

Deck the Drop Earrings

How beautiful are these ornament earrings with beads and rhinestones?

$48
BaubleBar

Swirl Pop Earrings

These holiday lollipops are a cheerful addition to your ears. 

$38
BaubleBar

Bright on Bulb Ear Crawlers

How cute are these Christmas bulb ear crawlers? They add some color to your look.

$42
BaubleBar

