Captain Sandy & Hannah Ferrier Are Already Fighting in This Below Deck Med Reunion Sneak Peek

Captain Sandy Yawn and Hannah Ferrier are going head-to-head, but not on the topic you'd expect.
In this exclusive sneak peek from part one of the Below Deck Mediterranean reunion, Andy Cohen asks the former Chief Stewardess if Chef Hindrigo "Kiko" Lorran was in over his head before being fired.
"I just feel like we kind of should've…at least tried to lift him up and give him support," Hannah notes in the exclusive clip below. "I don't really feel like that was there…"
However, before Hannah can finish her sentence, Captain Sandy interjects with her own thoughts on the situation.
"I did that every day, Kiko," The Wellington's captain snaps. "Did I not? Did I not come support you in the beginning? Did I not stand shoulder to shoulder with you and wash dishes?"
Without letting Chef Kiko answer, Captain Sandy claims that "Hannah wasn't there."
In response to this, Hannah asks, "How was I not there?"
According to Captain Sandy, Hannah "was not there" when she was "washing these dishes."
"I'm not talking about washing dishes. Like, a deckhand can come wash dishes," Hannah defends. "I'm talking about his mood and like, lifting him up."
Refusing to back down, Captain Sandy says a chef has "to be able to check your mood and your feelings."
We don't know if that's necessarily true as Kiko's replacement had a breakdown over frozen fish.
Captain Sandy adds, "This is about running a boat, this about doing your job."
Hannah retorts, "I was asked a question, Sandy. I'm answering the question."
This tension isn't necessarily surprising as, during season five, Captain Sandy fired Hannah after undeclared Valium and a CBD pen were found among her belongings. We have a feeling this is just a taste of the drama between Captain Sandy and Hannah.
Watch the awkwardness play out in the exclusive clip above.
Part one of the Below Deck Mediterranean reunion airs Monday, Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
You can binge past seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean on Peacock.
