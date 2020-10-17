Billboard Music AwardsEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Fall for Urban Outfitters' 50% Off Autumn Accessories Sale

Save big on hats, shoes, candles and more.

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 17, 2020 11:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Urban Outfitters Fall Accessories SaleE! Illustration

Up to 50% off on fall accessories? Sign us up. Urban Outfitters will help you pep up your home and personal style for autumn with this awesome deal on hats, shoes, candles and much more happening now. This sale is available online only, so be sure to shop below!

Ahead, our favorite finds from the Urban Outfitters fall accessories sale that you won't want to pass up.

Make Headlines With Jordyn Woods' New PrettyLittleThing Collab

Animal Print Reusable Face Mask

Your face mask doesn't have to be boring. This one comes in leopard and tiger prints for all you cool cats and kittens.

$10
$8
Urban Outfitters

Cable Knit Fur Pom Beanie

How cute is the pom pom on this bestselling cable knit beanie? Shop it in four colors. 

$24
$16
Urban Outfitters

Walker Floor Pillow

This floor pillow in a retro color scheme is great for extra seating. You can shop it in two colorways. 

$69
$59
Urban Outfitters

Vagabond Shoemakers Marja Chelsea Boot

You'll get so much wear out of this classic leather Chelsea boot. It has side stretch panels to keep you comfy. 

$175
$140
Urban Outfitters

Yuka Candle

How adorable are these ceramic candles? They each have different nature-inspired scents. 

$24
$19
Urban Outfitters

Amped Fleece Fringe Trim Throw Blanket

These boho fleece blankets with a fringe trim come in three colors. You can never have too many to cozy up under when the weather gets cold.

$59
$49
Urban Outfitters

Calli Mini Charm Hoop Earring Set

You're getting such a great deal on three pairs of hoop earrings here. Each pair has different rhinestone charms.

$20
$16
Urban Outfitters

UO Alexa Strappy Sandal

These top-rated strappy sandals come in two colors and have an easy-to-walk-on block heel. Their criss-cross toe loops are super unique. 

$49
$29
Urban Outfitters

Out From Under Modern Love Underwire Bra

We love the lace trim on this underwire bra that comes in three colors. It's the perfect combo of casual and sexy.

$39
$23
Urban Outfitters

Curb Chain Layer Necklace

Layered chain necklaces are totally on trend. This one comes in gold or silver.

$18
$16
Urban Outfitters

Up next, support World Hunger Day with Kristen Bell's cozy Bearaby collab.

