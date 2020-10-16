Billboard Music AwardsEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Bella Hadid's Thong Bikini Might Be Her Riskiest Look Yet

Bella Hadid rocked a neon thong bikini on a beach trip with friends.

Beach babe alert! 

Bella Hadid pulled out all the stops for a trip with friends, and that included wearing a particularly risqué a bathing suit while out on a boat. 

In a new slideshow Bella posted on Instagram, she showed off some fun pics from a recent vacation she took with friends. While the first image was of a pretty orange sunset, Bella had a few surprises in store for her followers. 

"swipe for not a sunset," the model wrote in the caption. "memories .. it's been over , im back to work everyone don't worry." 

The second photo shows Bella perched on a boat, pouting at the camera. She's wearing a neon yellow thong bikini with a mesh cover up. 

Friends who joined Bella on the trip included Alana O'HerlihyDevon Carlson, Fanny Bourdette-Donon, and Drumaq

In an earlier Instagram post, Bella shared a video of herself drinking a beer while singing on the beach. 

photos
Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner's Miami Girls' Trip

"Swipe to see the way @devonleecarlson and I have one beer and try to make a reboot Lizzie McGuire music video," she joked in the caption. "she eggs me on. it's absolutely not ok, I agree."

Bella recently made headlines after rumors flew that she and Jack Nicholson's grandson, actor Duke Nicholson, were a new couple. Despite reports, however, Bella's rep claimed the two were not dating. Whether she has a new guy in her life or not, one thing is obvious: Bella is living her best bikini life with friends. 

 

In honor of Bella's recent beach trip, check out some of her most jaw dropping looks below! 

Instagram
Legs For Days

The model sports a neon thong bikini while celebrating her 24th birthday on a boat in the ocean. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashion Forecast

While attending the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show at Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid grabbed the attention of fans with her blue cropped halter top.

Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Dior
A Supermodel in See-Through

The star posed in a see-through design at the 2017 Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer Bal Masque.   

Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Sheer Star

At the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, Hadid confidently posed in this sheer metallic gown with a plunging geometric neckline and waist cutouts. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Hip-High Slit

The supermodel unforgettably donned this red Alexandra Gauthiere gown with a daring slit that went as high as her hip at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

Splash News
Out in Undies

For Rihanna's Met Gala after-party in 2017, Hadid dressed up in pasties and underwear with a sheer overlay.  

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Plunging on the Pink Carpet

For the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018, the star opted for a sheer gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Met Gala Cutouts

At the 2019 Met Gala, the supermodel stood out in a bejeweled Moschino gown adorned with large cutouts at the hip. 

Shutterstock; Getty Images
Backless Bella

At the 2017 Met Gala, the star had all eyes on her in a backless Alexander Wang mesh catsuit. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Catwalk Queen

The supermodel sported a black catsuit by Alexander Wang, which featured faux nipple and belly button piercings. 

