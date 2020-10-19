Will Terry Bradshaw's "Terrified" Daughter Rachel Puke Before Her NASCAR Singing Gig?!

Billboard Music AwardsEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Oct 19, 2020
Will Rachel Bradshaw's nerves get the best of her?

In this preview from Thursday, Oct. 22's new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, Terry Bradshaw's daughter is about to sing in public for the first time in ages at a big NASCAR event where the arena is filled with fans.

As Terry and Rachel drive into the race and towards the stage where she'll be singing "God Bless America," Rachel starts to have second thoughts.

"Sometimes dad just like doesn't have a brain," Rachel complains in the clip.

When time comes for Rachel to sing, she admits, "I just want to get this over with!"

"It's been years since I've sang in public," Rachel adds. "I'm terrified, I don't think I can do this. I honestly feel nauseous, like I wanna puke. I just don't wanna do it."

Will Rachel be able to conquer her fears at the racing event?

Tune in to The Bradshaw Bunch on Thursday to find out!

