My Music Moments: Miles Brown Shares the Soundtrack to His Life

The song/album that reminds me of childhood: The song that reminds me most of my childhood is definitely "Up in Here" by the Bar-Kays because I performed to this song during my first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It was my second television appearance, and being able to show Ellen and the world my passion was pretty cool. Most people wouldn't think I listened to groups like the Bar-Kays, but funk music was really what I listened to mostly when I was 4 years old. The best part was getting to do a dance performance to open their festival and meet them in person for an autograph on the "Up in Here" record cover I brought with me.

The first album I remember buying: The first album I bought was Michael Jackson's greatest hits. I remember being so excited to buy it the first time I went to the Amoeba Music store in L.A. Michael had too much music that inspired me, especially The Jackson 5ive animated show! That was huge to me!

The song/album people might not expect me to love: Maybe "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See" by Busta Rhymes. I first had this song on repeat when i would play NBA 2K, and at that time, kids my age wouldn't even know who Busta Rhymes was. I was so excited when I got to dance at an event that he also performed at and meet him. He gave me some inspiring words and was shocked I knew about the late great J-Dilla (RIP). That was cool.