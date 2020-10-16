Lucas Bravo Weighs in On the Emily in Paris Age Debate

The greatest debate surrounding Netflix's Emily in Paris isn't whether that ad campaign was "sexy" or "sexist." Instead, it's over how old Lily Collins' American character in Paris is really supposed to be.
Earlier this week, Lily shocked fans when she revealed that marketing associate Emily, who was sent to the City of Light to bring a fresh perspective to her Chicago firm's newly acquired France office, is actually a recent college grad.
"I don't believe we've ever given her a specific 'number' for her age, but I believe that she's pretty fresh out of college," the 31-year-old told British Vogue. "Maybe this is her first year after graduation. I want to say she's like, 22-ish."
Fans were confused, given that Emily repeatedly talks about her master's degree in communications, and the fact that her job title doesn't quite seem like one she would snag immediately out of college. Others thought that her age explained a lot about the wide-eyed way she went about her new life in Paris.
On Friday, Oct. 16, Lily took to her Instagram Story to admit she was wrong about her character's age.
"Emily looking at me when I get her age wrong," the To the Bone star captioned a GIF of Emily giving someone a side eye look. "Sorry girl."
The real question, of course, is what does Lucas Bravo, aka the man who plays Emily's chef love interest Gabriel, think of the age debate? The actor weighed in during a recent conversation with E!'s The Rundown.
"I would say she's probably 24," the actor said. "Something happens after 26 where women start exploring...in terms of personality. I feel like she's still very strong willed and she has certainties, but yeah I would say [that she is] around 24."
No matter how old Emily is supposed to be, she's definitely young to the city of Paris, and her naiveté to the French ways is part of what makes the series so fun to watch. Perhaps creator Darren Star, who is also the brain behind Sex and the City will finally set the record straight. Until then, it's up to us to decide whose theory on Emily's age we trust more.