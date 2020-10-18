Keep Up With Kim Kardashian's Best Mommy Moments With Her 4 Growing Kids

There's no title quite like mom.

Ahead of Kim Kardashian's milestone birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 21, the make-up mogul and SKIMS entrepreneur has certainly accomplished quite a bit in her 40 years. As SKIMS continues to grow with the expansion of their Solutionswear and newly launched bridal collection, Kim is busier than ever.

However, one of her biggest accomplishments and highest priorities in life continues to be her role as a tender and caring mom.

A mother of four beautiful children with husband, Kanye West, the Kardashian-West brood includes daughter, North West, 7, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2 and Psalm West, 17 months.

On her beauty website last summer, Kim shared the depth of love she experienced when she became a mother saying, "I have such unconditional love for my kids. No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life."