Billboard Music AwardsEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Keep Up With Kim Kardashian's Best Mommy Moments With Her 4 Growing Kids

Before Kim Kardashian turns 40, E! News looks back on the cutest moments with her kids. See the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with Chicago, North, Saint and Psalm West.

By Megan Larratt Oct 18, 2020 4:00 PMTags
Kim KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebrities
Related: Does Kim Kardashian Believe Baby Psalm Is Her Dad Reincarnated?

There's no title quite like mom. 

Ahead of Kim Kardashian's milestone birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 21, the make-up mogul and SKIMS entrepreneur has certainly accomplished quite a bit in her 40 years. As SKIMS continues to grow with the expansion of their Solutionswear and newly launched bridal collection, Kim is busier than ever.

However, one of her biggest accomplishments and highest priorities in life continues to be her role as a tender and caring mom.

A mother of four beautiful children with husband, Kanye West, the Kardashian-West brood includes daughter, North West, 7, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2 and Psalm West, 17 months.

On her beauty website last summer, Kim shared the depth of love she experienced when she became a mother saying, "I have such unconditional love for my kids. No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life."

photos
Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

While managing her priorities as a multimillion-dollar businesswoman, Kim has always made it very clear where her focus is. As she continued, "Being a mom is the most important job I have."

It's certainly not easy, but the natural mother makes it seem otherwise. Whether she is on vacation or capturing sweet moments from their day to day life, here are some of the cutest moments Kim has experienced with her kids so far!

Trending Stories

1

The Biggest Bombshells From Kim Kardashian's David Letterman Interview

2

Influencer Dead Of Coronavirus After Telling Followers It Wasn't Real

3
Exclusive

Oh Look, 25 Glorious Secrets About Hocus Pocus Revealed

Instagram
Soft Psalm Snuggles

Taken in the spring 2020, Kim posted this Instagram of some snuggles with her baby boy, Psalm, after he just started walking. What a milestone!

Instagram
Secret Handshake Heaven

Pinky swear and seal it with a kiss! These cute cowgirls have their own playful handshake. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Pattern Princess

After posing as the Spice Girls with her sisters on IG, the reality star shared this sweet snap on Instagram with her cuties, North and Saint.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Horsing Around!

While enjoying the outdoors, Kim went into "mama bear mode" as kids, North and Chicago, rode a horse with mom at the reigns!

Instagram
Photo Booth Kisses

Kim sweetly held Psalm up for a quick kiss in a photo booth while celebrating MJ's 85th birthday. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Dinosaurs Galore!

Celebrating Saint's 4th birthday, the Kardashian squad threw a Jurassic Park themed bash complete with face paint, balloons and raptor juice, of course! Kim spares no expense when it comes to her kids.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Mommy and Me Moment

Kim tenderly held daughter, Chicago, while posing outside. 

Instagram
Brunch Realness

Always making sure every member of the family is included, Kim enjoyed brunch with her entire family while Psalm is positioned with the best view of the table!

Instagram
Twinning in the Bahamas

While on vacation in the Bahamas, Kim matched with daughters North and Chicago while attempting to snag a quick picture with all four of her cute, energetic kids. 

Jackie Nickerson
Exploring Armenia

While on their 2019 trip to Armenia, the family paused together for a matching portrait in all black. 

Jackie Nickerson
Baptism

On the same journey to Armenia, Kim and all four of her babies got baptized together at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral. She shared this sweet post on Instagram with more information about the Cathedral, which was built in 303 AD. How special! 

Instagram
Selfie Sweetness

On Instagram, this selfie queen taught her daughter, North, how to rock a pose for a quick picture together before dropping her off for school.

KCS Presse / Splash News; Instagram
Family Stroll

Kim sweetly walked hand in hand with daughter, North, amidst the intimidating paparazzi. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Christmas Magic

Nobody does Christmas Eve like the Kardashian—West family! 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians THURSDAYS

Trending Stories

1

The Biggest Bombshells From Kim Kardashian's David Letterman Interview

2

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Allegedly Strangling Girlfriend

3

Influencer Dead Of Coronavirus After Telling Followers It Wasn't Real

4

Rebel Wilson and Boyfriend Jacob Busch Twin in Matching Outfits

5
Exclusive

Oh Look, 25 Glorious Secrets About Hocus Pocus Revealed

Latest News

Keep Up With Kim Kardashian's Cutest Moments With Her 4 Kids

Invest in Your Health With These 5 Bestselling Home Fitness Machines

Inside Zac Efron's Epic Dating History

Exclusive

My Music Moments: Miles Brown Shares the Soundtrack to His Life

The Best Stores to Buy Cute College Apparel

Lil Nas X's Best Fashion Moments Prove He's a Fashion Daredevil

Decorate for Fall Like Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Jenner & More