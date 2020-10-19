Billboard Music AwardsEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Carrie Underwood's CMT Music Awards Looks Are Just a Dream

Carrie Underwood rocked the red carpet last year at the CMT Music Awards. Look back at more of her dazzling looks in honor of this year's big show.

By Elyse Dupre Oct 19, 2020 4:00 PM
FashionRed CarpetMusicAwardsCarrie UnderwoodCMT Awards
Carrie Underwood's red carpet looks tend to leave fans blown away.

For over a decade, the country music superstar has brought her fashion A-game to the CMT Music Awards and fans are hoping to see another glamorous look this year. After all, it's going to be a big night for the 37-year-old singer. She's nominated in two major categories: Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year.

Of course, fans will have to tune in to see if she takes home a trophy. The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air on Wednesday Oct. 21 starting at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the award show on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop or TV Land.

Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland will host the event. In fact, McBryde and Brown are pulling double duty by also performing. And they're not the only ones on the star-studded lineup. Dan + Shay, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen, Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini, Halsey, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Brooks & Dunn, Maren Morris, Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt, Shania Twain, Caylee HammackHARDYIngrid AndressMickey GuytonRiley Green and Travis Denning are also set to take the stage.

What's more, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain, Brandi Carlile, Diplo, Idina Menzel, Rob Thomas and Tanya Tucker will be presenting the awards.

photos
Carrie Underwood's Best Looks

So, mark your calendars and start counting down the days. Can't wait until then? Celebrate by looking back at Underwood's best CMT Music Awards looks over the years.

 

Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images
2006

For her first year at the award show, where she won in two (!) categories, the singer shined in an embroidered cocktail dress. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2010

The star brought a pop of pink to the red carpet.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
2012

Metallic was Underwood's theme for this year. She stunned in a shimmering sequined dress. 

Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA
2014

The American Idol alum was an undeniable fashionista in a floor-length, floral print gown. 

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
2015

Underwood kept her look simple and chic in a little white dress embellished with a beaded pattern. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2015

Inside the award show, the star switched her white dress for a standout black, floor-length design. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2016

The performer channeled a picturesque garden in this romantic floral-print gown with a unique neckline. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2016

The songstress brought bold style to her 2016 performance in a sheer black embroidered bodysuit. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
2018

The blonde superstar stood out from the crowd on the red carpet in a yellow long-sleeved design. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2018

Underwood channeled a disco diva in a sequin jumpsuit during the award show. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
2019

Last year, the songstress opted for a printed nude mini by Michael Cinco embellished with turquoise and gold crystals.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT
2019

She then changed into this pretty pink and black number for her performance of "Southbound."

