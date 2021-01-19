Inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Intense, Eventful Year

It wasn't the greatest start to their eighth year of marriage.

About a month after celebrating his seventh wedding anniversary with Jessica Biel in October 2019, Justin Timberlake's thinking cap fell off. The multitalented entertainer was photographed at a bar in New Orleans holding hands under the table with Alisha Wainwright, one of his co-stars in the drama Palmer, which they were filming at the time.

Because two decades as a global superstar hadn't quite rammed the message home that practically anywhere he goes, someone has a camera, Timberlake found himself the subject of some very salacious speculation of what was going on that night.

Speculation that his wife back home couldn't help but be privy to as well.