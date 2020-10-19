All the Details on E!'s Kim Kardashian 40th Birthday Special and Marathon

Mark your calendars, Dolls: it's almost Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday!

That's right, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is celebrating a milestone b-day on Wednesday, Oct. 21 and E! will be partying all day long.

Tune in to E! on Oct. 21 starting at 12 p.m. for a KUWTK marathon featuring Kim's most iconic episodes and moments, including the first time we saw Kim's cry face, that time Kim wouldn't stop taking selfies in the car as Khloe Kardashian was reporting to jail and the family's infamous Bora Bora trip when Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean (cue Kourtney Kardashian saying, "Kim, there's people that are dying!").

The marathon will also feature Kim's pregnancies and when she gave birth to oldest daughter North West, Christmas memories (and drama!) and special moments with hubby Kanye West, like his romantic proposal in San Francisco and their epic, star-studded Italian wedding in Florence.