All the Details on E!'s Kim Kardashian 40th Birthday Special and Marathon

Mark your calendars, Dolls: it's almost Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday!
That's right, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is celebrating a milestone b-day on Wednesday, Oct. 21 and E! will be partying all day long.
Tune in to E! on Oct. 21 starting at 12 p.m. for a KUWTK marathon featuring Kim's most iconic episodes and moments, including the first time we saw Kim's cry face, that time Kim wouldn't stop taking selfies in the car as Khloe Kardashian was reporting to jail and the family's infamous Bora Bora trip when Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean (cue Kourtney Kardashian saying, "Kim, there's people that are dying!").
The marathon will also feature Kim's pregnancies and when she gave birth to oldest daughter North West, Christmas memories (and drama!) and special moments with hubby Kanye West, like his romantic proposal in San Francisco and their epic, star-studded Italian wedding in Florence.
Throughout the marathon, Kim's family, including Khloe, Kourtney, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick, will pop up to send special birthday messages to the mother of four.
Then at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, don't miss Keeping Up With the Kardashians' "Kim's 40th Birthday Special" where the Kardashian-Jenners will honor Kim, look back at their favorite memories of the KKW Beauty founder and share sweet birthday wishes with her.
But that's not all. Wednesday (Oct. 21) and Thursday's (Oct. 22) episodes of Daily Pop (11 a.m.) and Nightly Pop (11:30 p.m.) will be filled with special tributes and segments celebrating Kim's 40th birthday. Kim's birthday special will also re-air on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 10 p.m. with special bonus footage.
And all week long, you can watch Kim's most iconic KUWTK episodes online any time or binge past seasons of KUWTK on Peacock.
Leading up to the October 21 birthday special, Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers can say "Happy Birthday Kim" into the Voice Remote to access a celebration of the reality TV icon, including her most memorable Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes. SLING TV will also feature a playlist of popular Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes for subscribers beginning Oct. 21.