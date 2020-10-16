Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian Deliver 2000s Vibes In New SKIMs Photo Shoot

This is the ultimate #TBT 2020 needed.
If there had to be a symbol for early 2000s pop culture, it would be seeing Kim Kardashian with Paris Hilton dressed in her signature pink. To give older fans a taste of nostalgia, Kim teamed up with Paris to promote her newest collection of velour tracksuits for her SKIMS' Velour Collection.
On Oct. 16, the mother of four posted a mini documentary of their photo shoot journey on Instagram.
"A year in the making, @SKIMS Velour is my most anticipated launch yet!," read the caption. "A reinvention of the iconic 2000s trend, this luxe collection will carry you through Fall - indoors and outside. Dropping on Wednesday, October 21 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET in 7 new styles, 4 colors, and sizes XXS - 4X exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Join the waitlist now to receive early access to shop before Velour sells out."
In the eight-minute video, Kim recalled one of the greatest lessons she'd learned from the multi-hyphenated businesswoman while being her assistant all those years ago.
"We were in Germany and you had a photo shoot and we landed and just by being around you and to see—there's two things I think you really taught me," the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star began. "When you were doing a photo shoot, you had them bring a big mirror behind the camera so that you could watch yourself and I don't request that enough, but it is the best idea in the entire world."
She expressed, "And when I have it, you can just be yourself and see what you look like in the mirror through the camera instead of pretending [to know] what you look like."
For fans who can remember those happier times, the two mega moguls were often seen together in Juicy Couture tracksuits (and the classic multicolor Louis Vuitton handbags). Coincidentally, the outfit is also how Kanye West noticed his wife of six years in 2014.
Everything comes full circle.