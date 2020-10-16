Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Fan's Claim About Her Baby Boy's Name

Nicki Minaj is setting the record straight on rumors about her baby boy's name.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, a follower tweeted a photo of an infant and suggested the little one was the 37-year-old rapper's newborn. "Welcoming Jeremiah-Maraj-Petty," the fan wrote from a since-deleted account. "You are a blessing to us and we love you so much."

However, Minaj insisted this wasn't the case. "Not my baby. Not his name," she replied in a since-deleted post. "Imagine doing this. Pls delete this person's child from your page."

While the 10-time Grammy nominee has been shielding her firstborn from the limelight, she has shared a few details with her fans. For instance, she confirmed the sex of the child on Instagram on Oct. 15. "I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love," she wrote on the social network. "My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world."

The "Super Bass" star and her husband Kenneth Petty welcomed the young one on Wednesday, Sept. 30 in Los Angeles. The news came about two months after Minaj announced the pregnancy and debuted her baby bump on Instagram.