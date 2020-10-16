Read Chloe x Halle's Moving Message on Mental Health Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

"Head on the pavement, I'm just trying to win."

If you're a fan of Chloe x Halle, you instantly recognized those lyrics from the duo's hit song "Overwhelmed." It's a mentality they've focused in on during quarantine. While most of the world slowed down amid the worldwide pandemic, Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey have been in high gear, releasing their new album Ungodly Hour and setting stages on fire with their impressive virtual performances. And now, their latest venture: Partnering up with Victoria Secret for PINK With Purpose, a platform dedicated to strengthening mental health among young adults.

As they give so much of themselves to different avenues, the sister-act have learned how important it is to take time for themselves to "refresh and refuel," Chloe explained.

"For me, I do a lot of prayer," the 22-year-old told E! News exclusively. "And I like to work out more for my mental because I'm such a huge over-thinker and I'm constantly stressing myself out with my own thoughts. But when I work out, I'm too focused on the physical pain to be in my head for that hour or two. So, I've really like to do that."