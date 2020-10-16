Mena Suvari Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby at 41

Mena Suvari is expecting an American beauty of her own.
In an interview with People, Mena revealed that she is pregnant with her and Michael Hope's first baby. The news comes nearly two years after the duo said "I do" during an intimate 2018 ceremony.
Mena shared that she and Michael started trying for a baby earlier this year, which was more emotionally taxing than she expected. "You expect that it'll happen and it didn't," she said, explaining that she used ovulation sticks to track her fertility. "I got to this place where I felt overwhelmed and stressed out."
At 41, Mena joked that she felt there was "this air of like, I've got one foot in the grave and good luck."
"It was something that we've always wanted, but a couple months before, I had stopped calculating," she shared. "I pulled back and let go, which apparently they say that that's when it happens."
Mena learned she was pregnant in July. Soon after, she discovered she was carrying a baby boy. "I've always had this attitude of, I can't wait to get to know them," the Sugar and Spice actress said of her soon-to-be born son. "I just want to be like, who are you? Where do you come from? What do you have to teach me? I want to give as much as I can and try to communicate as much as possible and be really present."
In addition to preparing for motherhood, Mena is readying for the release of her new film Inheritance. "I cannot say enough how incredibly special it was for me to have the opportunity to work with such beautiful human beings on such a special and heartfelt project during such a difficult time," she wrote on Instagram. "It's felt like it's been hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel, this year, and to share space with people that are all about kindness, love, appreciation, and respect truly uplifted my soul. It's a magnificent thing to find such camaraderie."
