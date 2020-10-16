Rosie, of Viral Duo Sophia Grace & Rosie, Celebrates Girl Power in Your New Favorite Song

According to Rosie McClelland, "It don't get no better than girls!"

Well, that's what she sings in her new song, appropriately titled "Girls." At just 14 years old, Rosie has come a long way since she became a viral star with Sophia Grace on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. But as she grows up, Rosie says she's still just a normal girl.

"I'm still only 14 and I'm not focusing on boys just yet," she shared exclusively with E! News. "To me, my friends are way more important right now! I'm just enjoying being a teenager with all my girls! "

That's not to say she hasn't had some extraordinary experiences growing up. In addition to being a frequent guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Rosie along with her cousin Sophia Grace grabbed the attention of Nicki Minaj with their cover of "Super Bass."

She also experienced two weeks on the set of Nickelodeon's Sam & Cat where one actress made quite the positive impression.