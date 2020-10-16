Tan France Gifts Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Baby Girl Adorable "Zigi" Onesies

If there's one thing we know about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter, it's that she's going to be one fashionable girl.

Since welcoming their daughter in September, the supermodel and the former One Direction star have shared a few details about their life as new parents. Though they haven't publicly revealed their baby girl's name, Gigi has been posting small glimpses of her daughter and the sweet presents the newborn has already received.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, Gigi took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of the adorable onesies her pal Tan France sent for her baby. The cute outfits are adorned with the moniker "Zigi's Girl," which, as fans of the stars may know, is a nod to Gigi and Zayn's couple name.

"omg @tanfrance," Gigi captioned the post, "love so much."

It was just a few weeks ago, in late September, that Gigi showed off a few more presents for her daughter. "Auntie" Taylor Swift sent the couple's daughter a pink blanket, which she made herself! The baby girl's other "auntie"—Donatella Versace—also sent over a Versace outfit for the newborn to wear.