The Bradshaw Bunch Preview: Can Erin Convince Sister Rachel to Sing at a NASCAR Race?

By Alyssa Ray Oct 16, 2020 3:00 PM
Sisterly support.

In this clip from Thursday, Oct. 22's all-new The Bradshaw Bunch, Erin Bradshaw convinces sister Rachel Bradshaw to perform at a NASCAR race. However, since Rachel hasn't performed in some time, she's very reluctant to agree to the gig.

"I'm just not confident in it anymore," she informs Erin. "It's like you not riding a horse for four years and then going out and showing at the World's Show."

Unfortunately for Rachel, this isn't a great defense as Erin reminds her sister that she's "done that."

"I have taken a break," Erin relays. "And you still have to get back at it. You gotta start somewhere."

As Erin continues, she informs Rachel that she is performing at the race, whether she wants to or not.

"Bottom line is you're doing it, you're singing," she further remarks. "I'll tune in Sunday."

In a confessional, Erin reveals that she won't be able to support her sister at NASCAR as she has a horse show.

She adds, "I completely agree with my dad. Something like NASCAR and having her family behind her is kind of the push that she needs to get back out there."

This doesn't mean she can't be Rachel's hype woman before the performance.

A nervous Rachel notes, "I can't breathe."

Erin responds, "I would Celine Dion that s--t. I'd be out there like, pointing my toe and be like, 'Aaaa!' I'd be all over that stage."

As Erin continues her support, she suggests Rachel Patsy Cline "it with [her] hips."

Once Erin starts dancing goofy, Rachel finds herself laughing and less nervous.

Rachel jokes, "You're f--kin' nuts."

Refusing to back down, Erin demands that Rachel "just do it."

Erin states, "It's like, 'Hey! Rachel's back.'"

Rachel responds, "Rachel's back."

Watch the conversation play out in the clip above.

