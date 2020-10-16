The Aftermath of Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Fight Is More Dramatic Than You'd Expect

More than a sisterly spat?

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's fall out continued on Thursday, Oct. 15's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Last week, E! viewers watched as the Jenners sisters got into an upsetting fight.

And, from what we saw on KUWTK, this wasn't just some sisterly spat. Not only was the fight the topic of conversation during Thursday's episode, but it resulted in Kylie and Kendall not speaking to one another.

In a confessional, Kendall shared, "I'm still really upset because everything escalated super quickly and I just don't think it ever had to be that way."

As she continued, Kendall expressed a wish that Corey Gamble acted as "a mediator" rather than siding with Kylie in the altercation.

"He was supporting the get me out of the car comment," she continued. "There was so many other solutions and, I don't know, it was just super offensive."

Following this drama, the Kardashian sisters sat down and decided that they shouldn't pick sides. However, upon returning home, Khloe Kardashian revealed to Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian that Kendall didn't feel supported.