Dylan O’Brien Reveals the Impact of His Traumatic Maze Runner Injury 4 Years Later

Dylan O'Brien, who was injured while filming Maze Runner: The Death Cure, now has "anxiety" when doing action scenes.

Four years after Dylan O'Brien was injured during a stunt gone wrong on the set of his film Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the actor has spoken out about the way the scary accident has affected his life and work.

Dylan suffered a "concussion, facial fracture and lacerations" after the motorcycle he was driving fell into a slide, according to a report from WorkSafeBC. Production was delayed on the film until he recovered.

In an interview with Variety, the star, who will next appear in adventure film Love and Monsters, shared that the situation has made him much more cautious when agreeing to do action scenes. 

The Teen Wolf star explained, "Whenever I'm putting on a rig, I'm vetting every piece of that rig and much more."

The traumatic event took an emotional toll as well.

"Even to this day, if I'm on set and I'm doing a stunt, if I'm in a rig, if there's some action going on, I am slightly irritable," the actor told Variety. "There is a degree of anxiety in me that I don't think there's ever not going to be."

This isn't the first time Dylan, who had facial surgery due to the injuries sustained during the accident, has spoken about the profound way his life changed.

"The memory of it—the weird thing I learned is that your body is more aware of what happened to you even if you are not, in a way," he told People in 2017. "Like you have these uncontrollable reactions to a situation like that that you don't even see coming, or expect. You don't fully become cognizant for weeks after, that was basically it."

 

 

He also told Vulture in 2017 that following the ordeal, he suffered "panic attacks."

Fortunately, Dylan was able to continue to work following his frightening experience, as well as find a way to learn from the situation. 

"I had friends that were so dear to me that I had felt that I had neglected for years," he told Variety in the new interview. "All of a sudden, it was very important to me to nurture those relationships and not lose them."

