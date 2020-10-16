Save Up to 30% Off During Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Friends & Family Sale!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's no delicate way to say this, so we're just gonna blurt it out: Fenty Beauty is having a Friends and Family sale, where you can save up to 30% off sitewide!
Yup, starting today you can take 25% off almost everything Fenty Beauty has to offer, plus get an extra 10% off your purchase with the code EXTRA10! You can snag the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, the ultra amazing Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, the super glowy Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, and even the totally iconic Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush all at a fabulous discount. Plus, you can get free standard shipping on any U.S. order!
But of course, this offer is only for a limited time... you only have until Monday to take advantage. So make sure you shop Fenty Beauty's Friends and Family Sale while you can! We recommend stuffing your cart with the goodies below.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
The foundation that started it all, originally in 40 shades and now available in 50 shades! The Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation offers medium to full coverage that's buildable, pore-diffusing and shine free, but best of all, its shade range is incredibly inclusive.
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Imagine a lip gloss that has intense shine and comes in a range of colors meant to flatter any skin tone they touch. That gloss exists, and it's this one, and everything about it is amazing. Not only did Rihanna hand pick it as the ultimate finish for any look, its ingredients include shea butter to nourish your lips.
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter
Though this super-pow highlighter now comes in a range of shades and duos, we're still partial to the original, lovingly named "Trophy Wife." Its cream/powder hybrid formula is weightless, buildable for maximum attention, and works on your face, eyes, collarbone, or anything else you want to draw some attention to.
Fenty Beauty Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120
A killer highlighter needs a killer brush, so of course Rihanna made one... and its shape was inspired by a shark tooth. But that's also so you can highlight with precision, ensuring your cheek bones, brow bone, cupid's bow and more will glow to the high heavens thanks to the curve-hugging bristles of this brush.
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
This is not your usual liquid lipstick. Weightless and long-wearing with a soft matte finish, it's the perfect mix of high-impact color and low maintenance wear with one swipe of its lip-defining wand. It doesn't feather and comes in a range of colors that are universally flattering. We love "Uncensored," the perfect universal red.
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
This slim lipstick is ready to go wherever you are, delivering pure, saturated color in a long-wearing matte finish. There's 24 colors to choose from, ranging from an anything but tame nude to a powerful blue... and no matter the shade you choose, it doesn't bleed or feather. The slim design also helps you coat your lips with precision.
Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer
Make your skin look dewy and super glowy like you just came back from vacation, but without the accompanying bill. Light-diffusing micropearls combine with sheer color to make any skin tone look lusciously sun-kissed. Who Needs Clothes? is at the top of our list in a stunning rose gold, with Brown Sugar, a lustrous bronze, coming in second.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
Acting as a partner to the original Pro Filt'r foundation, this one has all the bells and whistles of the original, except it's hydrating and leaves a natural finish on your skin. It's also available in Fenty's trademark 50 shades, and includes ingredients such as Grape Seed Oil and Sodium Hyaluronate to nourish and hydrate your skin all day long.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer
But first, primer. Before you foundation, this needs to go on first to nourish your skin and both improve and extend the wear of your foundation. It also softens your skin and smooths away dry patches, creating a blurring effect to make your face flawless for the rest of your makeup to make it through the day without creasing or caking.
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Skinsticks
These little sticks... or, uh, stix, are totally addictive. Yes, it's partially because they contour and conceal and act as the ultimate touch-up for your base in 22 different colors. But it's also because the cases are magnetized, so when you have more than one, you can stick 'em all together... which makes for a more organized makeup collection. Apparently, Rihanna uses Honey for concealer and Caramel as contour.
Fenty Beauty What It Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray
Whether you use it for makeup prep, to set your look when you're done, or refresh your face throughout the day, this super fine mist is up for the task. Plus, it hydrates your skin and acts like a makeup-boosting moisturizer thanks to a complex of herbal extracts like borage and cornflower. Even better: it's lightweight and not sticky.
Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara
This one's a relatively new addition, but it's no less of a game changer thanks to its exclusive flat-to-fat brush. The unique design of the brush, which (duh) is fat on one way and flat the other, volumizes, lifts, lengthens and curls your lashes depending on which side you use, coating your fringe in a lightweight, long-wearing, waterproof ultra-black formula.
Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner
But don't forget to line your eyes! Do so with this creamy, long-wearing, water-resistant pencil eyeliner in any one of 20 shades, coming in a range of finishes from matte to shimmer, and glitter to metallic. It's a twist-up, so no need to sharpen, and you also get precision lining that's smudge-resistant, too. Unless you want it smudged, of course, for the ultimate smoky eye.
Speaking of beauty sales, you can save up to 70% off on SkinStore's best holiday beauty sets! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!