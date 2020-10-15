All the Details on Kelly Osbourne’s Night Out With TikTok Star Griffin Johnson

Kelly Osbourne is embracing her #BDE.

The reality star was spotted at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday night with her signature lavender hair, statement cateye glasses and a new pal in tow. TikTok star Griffin Johnson joined Kelly for the casual and chatty dinner, and an eyewitness exclusively gave E! News all the details.

The newfound friends weren't alone throughout their meal—it appeared to be a reservation for three, since another friend came along.

"It seemed more like a business meeting," a source tells E! News. "There were times where Kelly and Griffin were both laughing at each other and looked like they were being playful with one another. Griffin had a huge smile on his face while Kelly was talking and he seemed smitten."

Griffin, 21, and Kelly, 35, seemed like they have been friends for a while and were very comfortable in each other's company.