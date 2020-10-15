David Beador Marries Pregnant Fiancée Lesley Cook

David Beador and Lesley Cook are officially married, a source confirms to E! News.
Lesley teased the big news on her Instagram Story Oct. 15, revealing that she had changed her name on the social media platform from Lesley Cook to Lesley Beador.
"Dreams Come True," she captioned a screenshot of her profile name change.
David married Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador in 2000, and the Bravo reality show documented their relationship's ups and downs.
The former couple, who share three children, separated in October 2017. They finalized their divorce two years later.
David popped the question to Lesley, who he began seeing shortly after his split from Shannon, in January of 2020.
"Blessed to have David in our lives. I appreciate all he does for us and everyone around him," Lesley, who has two children of her own from a previous marriage, shared with E! News. "Looking forward to a bright future with my fiancé. It's a dream come true for me."
Lesley also confirmed her pregnancy news in July on her private Instagram.
"You're going to be a big sister. Are you excited?" Lesley asked her daughter Inga in a video posted to her social media account. "Show me how excited you are."
At the time of the engagement, a source told E! News that David and Shannon's kids are still getting used to their new family dynamic.
"Shannon was very shocked when she heard the news about David," the insider shared. "The girls are excited that their dad is happy, but it's still very fresh to them. The girls still have a great relationship with their dad, but it was a huge surprise to them."
Shannon has since moved on from her marriage to David and is currently dating John Janssen. The couple recently celebrated their first anniversary but Shannon told E! News that while she never thought she could find such "happiness" at 56, wedding bells won't be in her immediate future.
"I do want to share my life with someone and have a partner, but you need to know that is the right relationship for you," she told E! News. "I'm in no rush for anything."