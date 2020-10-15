Best Boots & Booties Under $100

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In the mood to upgrade your footwear for fall, but not in the mood to spend a grip to do so? You'll definitely want to shop our fave boots and booties under $100!
We know: you want a little ankle-cut pair to wear with maxi skirts and dresses, and maybe a tall pair that will help you make the world your own personal fashion runway. How about some rain booties to help save you from the elements? And if you ever have trouble finding pairs that will fit your calves, there are some great boots for you, too. Even if you bought all of these at once, it still won't make your wallet cry!
So amp up your style and save all at once with our favorite boots and booties for under $100. Your wallet—and your closet—will thank you!
Topshop Bria Croc Embossed Platform Chelsea Bootie
It's the season of the Chelsea boot, and platforms seem to be coming back in a big way, so why not mix both trends in one stylish pair of booties? And as an added bonus, there's a third trend featured courtesy of a croc-embossed finish. They're made of burgundy synthetic leather with a textile lining, and the platform will add an additional four inches to your height.
Vince Camuto Gravana Knee High Boot
Offered in five colorways (including three striking animal prints), these Western-inspired tall boots are ready for all your fall fashion action. Stomp around in piles of leaves with their tapered heel and snipped toe, rock their knee-high style with your skinny jeans and cableknit sweater, and make the sidewalk your runway as you stride through your day, confidently carrying your hot seasonal beverage of choice.
Toms Deia Bootie
Featuring a blend of suede and canvas, these sweet little booties are ready to be paired with all your best maxi dresses and skirts. With a round toe and cushioned footbed, your tootsies will have tons of room to move, with added comfort to keep you on your feet. And with all Toms shoes, your purchase helps donate a pair of shoes to a child in need.
Croft & Barrow Tapir Women's Riding Boots
Fall wouldn't be fall without a good pair of riding boots, but these ones are extra special: you can get them in standard sizes, a wide calf option, and a wide calf/wide foot option! In case you're not sure which size is best for you, there's a helpful video to support you in finding your perfect fit. They're made of faux leather with a traction sole and foam midsole for extra comfort, while a side gore panel assists with a snug leg fit.
Old Navy Faux-Suede Buckled-Strap High-Heel Booties
Time for a little story: we bought a pair of faux-suede booties from Old Navy five years ago, and they're still going strong... so if you've ever doubted the wearability of their footwear, fret not. These closet staples are made of faux suede with a buckled ankle strap, but you're better to use the side zip for easy on/off action. Plus, it has a rubber outsole, which comes in handy when things get a little slippery.
AEO Slouchy Boot
Slouchy boots are seasonal must-have, but would you believe these suede-look slouchy boots are actually made of 100% polyester? It's true. But nobody will be the wiser when you pair them with leggings, skinny jeans or some short flouncy skirts, making them a versatile addition to your footwear wardrobe.
Everlane The Rain Boot
It was once written that into each life, some rain must fall... but that doesn't mean your feet have to get wet. Everlane is here to save you from that catastrophe with this super fashionable take on the classic rain boot, offered in an ankle-height Chelsea style and made from 100% rubber. Plus, it has a rugged tread and a custom-designed cushioned insole, just in case you want to go jump in some puddles.
Style & Co Sachi Block-Heel Mid-Shaft Wide Calf Boots
Here's another option for the wide-calfed among us! Buckled and boho with a slouched silhouette, these fashionable fall boots were made exclusively for Macy's. With a manmade upper and rubber sole, they also have a full size-zipper closure and a three-inch heel to give you a little lift. Plus, an almond-shaped toe gives a little more room and comfort, which comes in handy if you're on your feet all day. Get 'em in one of three colors.
H&M Ankle Boots
But fall boot season doesn't have to be all about browns and blacks and deep, dark colors. How about bringing a little light to the season with these powder grey booties? They're stretchy with pull-on styling, made with a poly/elastane blend and jersey lining. Translation: they kind of go on like heavyweight stretchy socks, which means they're super comfy, through and through.
