Sarah Hyland and Fiancé Wells Adams Reveal Each Other's Nicknames In Adorable Instagram Tributes

Talk about dating your best friend.
On Oct. 15, Sarah Hyland and fiancé Wells Adams celebrated their three-year anniversary with the cutest Instagram tributes.
"A kiss, two VERY professional models, and an anniversary: A series [red heart emoji]," the Modern Family actress wrote. "Three years ago I asked you when YOU were going to ask ME to be your girlfriend. Now we're engaged and in the midst of surviving a global pandemic. There's no one else I'd rather be quarantining with."
The 29-year-old actress gushed further, "Being with you literally 24/7 over the past several months has only made our relationship stronger and I'm so lucky to call you my fiancé. I love you to Pluto and back! Happy anniversary sugar balls [winking face with tongue emoji]."
Wells' tribute, while shorter, revealed a complementary nickname and maybe even insight into the couple's relationship.
"Happy anniversary sugar tits!" wrote the Bachelor Nation alum, "The list of things I love about you is longer than my tongue [tongue out emoji][zipped mouth emoji] love you +1 anything you say. @sarahhyland."
Sarah announced their engagement in July 2019 in an equally adorable Instagram post. "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff @wellsadams," she wrote. Wells commented, "It takes two! Well 5 including the doggos! Love you more bab....fiancé!"
The couple's wedding was delayed due to Sarah suffering from kidney dysplasia and being at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus. However, that didn't stop the pair from celebrating their would-be wedding date this past August with a vineyard photo shoot.
"A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series," she wrote in an Instagram caption. "We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams."
No matter when the wedding will be, these two will keep the good times rolling.