From Psycho to The Grudge: All the Horror Movies You Can Watch on Peacock

Get in the Halloween spirit with The Purge, Jigsaw, American Psycho and tons of other spooky films on Peacock.

There's nothing like curling up with some popcorn and putting on a good horror movie—spooky season or not—and now, you can do just that thanks to Peacock's generous offering of scary flicks.

The NBCUniversal streaming service is home to iconic classics and modern favorites alike, so there's truly something for every type of horror fan! From genre-definers such as Psycho and The Birds to the franchises that have practically created categories of their own like The Purge, you're sure to wind up streaming scary movies year-round.

Not sure where exactly to start? Don't worry—we've rounded up a list of every single horror movie available on Peacock.

Among the many offerings: Sinister, Vertigo, You're Next, The Grudge, American Psycho...the list goes on and on! Heck, you can even take a trip back to the 1930s with Frankenstein (and, of course, the equally fantastic Bride of Frankenstein and Son of Frankenstein!). 

Pretty People, Scary Movies

Keep scrolling to discover all of the horror movies available to stream on Peacock just in time for Halloween.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Universal History Archive/Shutterstock
Psycho

A woman on the run stops at a 12-cabin motel with showers.

Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Grudge

An American exchange student and her boyfriend encounter vengeful spirits that haunt a house in Tokyo.

Snap/Shutterstock
Frankenstein

Baron Frankenstein (Colin Clive) creates a monster (Boris Karloff) from cadavers and a killer's brain.

Blumhouse Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Purge

A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity—including murder—is legal.

Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock
The Birds

A San Francisco socialite follows a bachelor to Bodega Bay, where flocks of birds begin attacking the populace.

Serendipity/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock
Jigsaw

A man plays sadistic games of life and death; police soon find evidence that links the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier.

Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock
The Mummy

An Egyptian mummy searches Cairo for the girl he thinks is his long-lost princess.

Gold Circle Films/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Haunting in Connecticut

A woman (Virginia Madsen) turns to a priest for help when her cancer-stricken son becomes increasingly disturbed by paranormal activity that seems to permeate their new home.

Universal History Archive/Shutterstock
Dracula

A real-estate man visits the Transylvania castle of a 500-year-old vampire.

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
American Psycho

A sadistic yuppie in 1980s New York submits to an uncontrollable bloodlust.

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Werewolf of London

An Asian werewolf (Warner Oland) bites a botanist (Henry Hull) in Tibet and rivals him for the antidote in London.

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
The Exorcist III

A police detective (George C. Scott) investigates a series of slayings done in the style of an executed killer (Brad Dourif).

Universal History Archive/Shutterstock
The Bride of Frankenstein

Baron Frankenstein creates a hissing, frizzy-haired female for his other monster.

Automatik Enterainment/Kobal/Shutterstock
Sinister

A novelist and his family become the target of a supernatural entity when he uses found footage to unravel the murders of his home's previous occupants.

Toma 78/Kobal/Shutterstock
Mama

As a woman tries to reintroduce her lover's traumatized nieces to a normal life, disturbing questions and occurrences point to a supernatural presence.

Sony Imageworks/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock
Hollow Man

A scientist learns that the invisibility serum he tested on himself cannot be reversed.

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
Vertigo

A former San Francisco detective with a fear of heights falls for the woman he is hired to protect.

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
Dawn of the Dead

A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall.

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Raven

A spurned surgeon (Bela Lugosi) seeks revenge using Edgar Allan Poe's devices of torture and a hideous man (Boris Karloff).

Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock
Leatherface

A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas psychiatric hospital; the murderous rampage that follows shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface.

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
The Wolf Man

Bitten by a werewolf, an aristocrat grows fangs, fur and a muzzle, then begs his father for help.

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Invisible Man

The serum that makes a scientist invisible has an unexpected side effect.

Universal/Blumhouse Prods/Platinum Dunes/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Purge: Anarchy

During a night of government-sanctioned mayhem, a man's mission to avenge his son's death turns into a quest to protect a group of strangers from violent assailants.

Snap/Shutterstock
Phantom of the Opera

An acid-scarred composer (Claude Rains) rises from the Paris sewers to boost his favorite opera understudy's (Susanna Foster) career.

Snap/Shutterstock
Son of Frankenstein

The baron's son (Basil Rathbone) revives his father's monster (Boris Karloff) with help from a broken-necked shepherd called Ygor (Bela Lugosi).

Moviestore/Shutterstock
You're Next

Members of an estranged, upper-class family must pull together to repel masked home invaders who are trying to kill them.

Blumhouse/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
You Should Have Left

Strange events plague a couple and their young daughter when they rent a secluded countryside house that has a dark past.

Prepare to get your spook on!

