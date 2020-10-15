How to Wear Kelly Clarkson's Billboard Music Awards 2020 Makeup Looks IRL

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you watched last night's Billboard Music Awards, no doubt you saw host Kelly Clarkson's super-glam glow. Lucky for us, her makeup artist Gloria Elias-Foeillet shared the products she used to achieve those stellar beauty looks!

"Tonight's looks are inspired by the stunning clothes and gorgeous hairstyles," Elias-Foeillet tells E! News. "I work very closely with Kelly's stylist, Candice Lambert, and her hairdresser, Robert Ramos. It's a symbiotic collaboration between us, we definitely feed off each other."

While many of Clarkson's looks throughout the show were made for the stage, it's easy to make them work for everyday wear. Says Elias-Foeillet, "You can definitely rework Kelly's glam looks for daytime by just blending. You can use one of my favorite MAC brushes, the MAC Oval Blending Brush #6, and blend out the eyeshadow and cheek color."