Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin Reveals She's Freezing Her Eggs After Garrett Yrigoyen Breakup

Following her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen, former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin has made the decision to freeze her eggs. She shared the news on her Oct. 13 Instagram Story.
"I think it's so important as women we know about our bodies and our options," Becca, 30, said in a video explaining her choice. "For me, I'm not old but I'm not a spring chicken and I want kids one day but not anytime soon so I figure why not do it now in quarantine."
Becca also revealed that she's doing hormonal injections, which is a part of the egg retrieval process. She shared a video of her injecting herself on Oct. 14.
The reality star assured fans on Instagram, "It doesn't hurt, but the hard part is just actually pushing it through your skin."
Becca added that just because there is minimal pain, however, doesn't mean the process isn't complicated.
"Yesterday in the second injection I gave myself it kind of popped under my skin, like the liquid popped out at once," Becca said. "I felt it like a little bubble and I almost passed out."
But Becca isn't the only reality star to come out about freezing her eggs.
In an April episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian revealed she decided to freeze her eggs in order to potentially give her young daughter True Thompson a sibling down the line. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause decided start the process of egg freezing after her divorce from Justin Hartley.
Becca and Garrett fell in love on season 14 of The Bachelorette, but broke up after two years together in August, after Garrett shared controversial pro-police posts on his social media in the wake of this year's Black Lives Matter protests.
"Becca is still very upset with Garrett's comments and the controversy surrounding it," E!'s insider said at the time. "Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren't compatible anymore."
Now, Becca is doing what's best for her—which means preparing for motherhood, no matter when it happens.