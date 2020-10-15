Nicki Minaj Reveals the Sex of Her First Baby

Starships were meant to fly, and Nicki Minaj was meant to be a mama!

The Grammy nominee took to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 15, to reveal that she and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed a son. "I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love," she wrote. "My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world."

The "Super Bass" rapper, who gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday, Sept. 30, also thanked her celeb pals for their well wishes.

Nicki has yet to share share details about the newborn with her loyal Barbz, however her mom shared a heartfelt tribute to her grandson on Instagram.

"Thank you Lord for Blessing my daughter @nickiminaj with a beautiful bundle of joy!" Carol Maraj shared on Oct. 2. "You have always been a Blessing to myself and your family, and now you have received one of the best Blessings from God."

The 37-year-old announced she and her husband were expecting their first child together back in July. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes," she wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a series of maternity photos.