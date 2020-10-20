Billie EilishEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotosZac Efron

Janelle Monae's Best Looks Ever Prove She's a Fashion Icon

By Vannessa Jackson Oct 20, 2020 12:00 PMTags
NOV. 15, 2020
Is there anything she can't do?!

Janelle Monae is a force to be reckoned with. She's a musician, actress, activist and one of the trendiest entertainers in the business. Not only does she know how to engage a crowd with her impeccable vocals, but all eyes are on her whenever she steps onto a red carpet. That's why she's a 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Style Star nominee!

Beyond her incredible wardrobe, Monae has also found ways to use her platform to help support and uplift causes that are near and dear to her. We can't all be as cool, calm and collected as Monae, but at least with all of these photos you can live vicariously through her.

From her signature black and white style and menswear-inspired looks to high fashion, glamorous gowns, Monae can literally pull off anything a designer throws at her. Monae pushes fashion boundaries on the regular, and the we wouldn't want it any other way.

2020 PCAs: First-Time Nominees

She's a style star for a reason!

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the amazing fashions that have made Monae the icon she is today. Also, don't forget to vote for your favorite Style Star on the official E! People's Choice Awards site. Voting ends on Oct. 23!

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15, only on E!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gold Goddess

The actress shines bright with glittering gold accents on her black and white Chanel gown at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Deep V

The "Make Me Feel' singer made a statement in this bold, architectural Jean Paul Gaultier look and hate at the 2019 Grammys.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Monochrome-Perfection

The fashionista went simple and sleek (but still stunning!) in all black for her Antebellum premiere in September 2020.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Loud & Proud

Monae sported her pride on her skirt in this rainbow-colored dress at the 2018 BET Awards.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Camp Couture

Monae wowed while staying true to the 2019 Met Gala's "Camp" theme in this blinking creation by Christian Siriano

Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images
Eye See You

For the after party later that night, the songstress sported a simpler variation of her eyeball-themed look from the red carpet.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Peekaboo

Monae flashes a hint of cleavage in this black and white Chanel ensemble at Paris Fashion Week.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Purse First

Monae makes a statement (literally) in this sculptural Vivienne Westwood look.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Mini Skirt Magic

Monae is breathtaking in Balmain at Paris Fashion Week 2020.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
All That Glitters

Wowzers! The Hidden Figures star dons a hooded Ralph Lauren gown adorned with 168,000 Swarovski crystals to the 2020 Oscars.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
LBD With a Twist

We're living for this billowing black party dress and bowtie collar.

Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock
Making Waves

The artist could not look cooler in this blue and white striped Ralph Lauren suit paired with a funky nautical-themed tie and sunglasses.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Not Your Mama's Pantsuit

Monae switches up your boring old pantsuit with chaps and dramatic sleeves.

Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
We Can See Her Halo

Monae completes her stunning Marc Jacobs 2018 Met Gala look with a bedazzled head scarf and halo-inspired hat.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Ravishing in Red

Monae forgoes her usual black and white for eye-popping red at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Lexus
Fit for a Queen

The style star donned dramatic white and blue sleeves with her black gown at the Black Panther premiere in Hollywood.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
Luxe Tux

For the 2018 Grammys, Monae opts for her signature menswear style in a gorgeous tuxedo with colorful floral accents.

Frederick M. Brown/ Getty Images
Striped Sensation

Monae's black and white striped suit at the 2016 BET Awards is slimming, stylish and simply sensational.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Funky Fashion

This funky look is bra top meets blazer meets pantsuit and we're honestly living for it.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Lord & Taylor
Basic Black

Monae is beaming in this knee-length black sheer dress and matching tights at an event in NYC.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Little Bit of Leg

The Grammy nominee flashes leg through a thigh-high slit at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Drama Queen

Monae brought the drama to the 2017 Oscars in this sweeping Elie Saab Couture gown featuring a huge train and ornately bedazzled bodice.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence
Eyes on the Bag

The geometric jumper and googly-eyed hang bag are the epitome of fun and flirty.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Party in the Front

Monae embraced the mullet dress trend at the 2017 Golden Globes.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Heavenly Halter

Monae wore a stunning black and white halter gown for the 2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Runaway Train

For the 2016 Hollywood Film Awards, Monae showcased an ivory suit jacket with a mile-long train.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
O-MG

Monae walked the 2016 Grammys red carpet in a structural O-shaped skirt and long braids.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Billboard
Business Casual

This red suit and shirt combo is the business attire of our dreams.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Optical Illusion

Monae's patterned pantsuit has us mesmerized. 

Xposure/AKM-GSI
Rainy Day Runway

Even on a rainy day, Monae makes a bold statement in a high-fashion black and white top and boots.

