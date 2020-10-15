Colin Jost Sets the Record Straight on Rumors He’s Leaving Saturday Night Live

Colin Jost is setting the record straight.

During a virtual Oct. 15 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedian explained the last chapter in his book, A Very Punchable Face, where he alluded to ending his 16-year run at Saturday Night Live.

"I don't have a real timeline, I just meant like I started to potentially psychologically brace for the concept of leaving, which I hadn't really done," the actor told host Ellen DeGeneres. "And I don't really know. Certainly, quarantine makes you appreciate having any job. And I very much appreciating having friends you get to work with and enjoy seeing."

Colin further explained that he's in "no rush to leave," but is interested in taking on other ventures. He added, "And that's kind of what I'm trying to figure out a way to do." The 38-year-old writer hasn't left SNL quite yet and it doesn't seem like it's happening in the very near future.

During his interview with Ellen, Colin also spoke about his wedding to Scarlett Johansson. While the ceremony has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Colin joked about the real reason for the delay: He knows his co-star Michael Che is going to "make a scene" during the ceremony.