Colin Jost Sets the Record Straight on Rumors He’s Leaving Saturday Night Live

Colin Jost is setting the record straight.
During a virtual Oct. 15 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedian explained the last chapter in his book, A Very Punchable Face, where he alluded to ending his 16-year run at Saturday Night Live.
"I don't have a real timeline, I just meant like I started to potentially psychologically brace for the concept of leaving, which I hadn't really done," the actor told host Ellen DeGeneres. "And I don't really know. Certainly, quarantine makes you appreciate having any job. And I very much appreciating having friends you get to work with and enjoy seeing."
Colin further explained that he's in "no rush to leave," but is interested in taking on other ventures. He added, "And that's kind of what I'm trying to figure out a way to do." The 38-year-old writer hasn't left SNL quite yet and it doesn't seem like it's happening in the very near future.
During his interview with Ellen, Colin also spoke about his wedding to Scarlett Johansson. While the ceremony has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Colin joked about the real reason for the delay: He knows his co-star Michael Che is going to "make a scene" during the ceremony.
"He plans to make a scene at most events. I would say that's his general approach," Colin laughed. "That's part of why we've just been postponing it because we can see him getting ready for the wedding and we're like, ‘Maybe we should wait another day.'" However the husband-to-be also has a special request for Michael for his and Scarlett's big day.
"What I really want for Che, I wanna ask him to do an objection at the wedding," he told Ellen. "A lot of people do speeches, but I think it would be nice in that moment. So few people utilize that moment to object and I think he could do a really great objection."