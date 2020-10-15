Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Agreed to Leave Out This Cheating Detail in Bombshell Book

When it comes to their relationship, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are an open book, but there was one thing they agreed not to discuss in their bombshell memoir.
The One Tree Hill alum has been very honest over the years about her marriage to the former NFL star, including how his cheating has impacted their relationship. In the couple's new memoir, The Good Fight, they discuss the highs and lows of their marriage and the lessons they've learned through it all. And while the Whine Down stars—who share kids Jolie Caussin, 4, and Jace Caussin, 23 months, together—got very personal in their book, a few painful details didn't make it into the tell all.
"The only thing that we don't discuss is how many people he slept with, who and where," the "Why Ya Wanna" singer told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Oct. 14. "That's it."
While on WWHL, Jana, 36, also discussed the recent DM she received claiming that Mike, 33, had "cheated again." On the Oct. 12 episode of iHeartRadio's Whine Down, Jana explained, "The reason why it caught me off guard was because the very first time I found out Mike cheated on me was through a DM. Automatically, I'm in freak out mode."
However, after Mike denied the claim and the couple tried to get more information form the social media user, the account was deleted.
When asked if she regrets sharing any of the intimate details of her relationship with the world, Jana admitted she has at times. "Just because I recently got a DM in my Instagram saying that my husband cheated on me again," she recalled on WWHL. "And getting those kind of things kind of freaks me out at first, but I think in the end I'm happy because I do know we have helped people see the silver lining."
"Marriages are work and it takes two people and it's really hard," Jana noted, "but if you keep fighting and if two people are willing to fight you can get through it."
As for that DM, Jana explained that, after some research, she realized the cheating allegation against Mike "wasn't true."
Watch the video above to see Jana talk more about her relationship and to see what she has to say about a possible One Tree Hill reboot!
