See the Most Memorable Candid Moments From the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

That's a wrap on the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Kelly Clarkson hosted the event from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14. And while the show was certainly different this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic, there were still plenty of memorably moments.

Post Malone was the big winner of the night, taking home nine trophies. Garth Brooks also received the coveted Icon Award, and Killer Mike was honored with the first-ever Billboard Change Maker Award.

In addition, there were a number of performances. John Legend, En Vogue, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, Brandy, Kane Brown and SAINt JHN were just a few of the artists to take the stage.

Furthermore, there were surprise guests, including the one and only Cher, and several fun fashion moments including Sia's Dolce & Gabbana look and Clarkson's numerous wardrobe changes.

And because the show was live, there were a number of candid moments.