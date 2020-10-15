Timothée Chalamet Recalls "Feeling Embarrassed" Over Those Lily Rose-Depp Yacht Photos

Timothée Chalamet was on cloud nine during his vacation to Capri, Italy with then-girlfriend Lily Rose Depp. The young lovers were enjoying a romantic getaway following the premiere of their movie, The King, and they had no care in the world—or so they thought.
The 24-year-old describes to GQ, "I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.'"
But the Call Me By Your Name actor said those feelings vanished when paparazzi released photos of him and his co-star making out on the boat's deck. "And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?" He recalls, "And then people are like, 'This is a P.R. stunt.' A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?!"
And yet, even after his awkward PDA photos were splashed across the Internet, the actor remains an object of desire among men and women both.
Saoirse Ronan, who Timothée calls his "best friend," confirms this, describing how she's "very used to answering questions about Timothée's hair from 15-year-old girls."
But the Little Women star adds that he's not just a pretty face, he has "skill" too.
His talent earned him starring roles in multiple buzz-worthy films, including Denis Villeneuve's Dune and Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, as well as the titular role in an upcoming Bob Dylan biopic.
It's speculated that his busy schedule was the reason for his split from Lily-Rose. News of their breakup was confirmed this April, when Timothée was described as "currently single" in a Vogue interview.
He was later spotted kissing Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez on a vacation to Cabo San Lucas.
For now, however, it seems Timothée is once again a free agent.
Read the full interview in the November issue of GQ, available on newsstands now.