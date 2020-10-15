Garth Brooks Gives Us All the Feels Accepting Icon Award From Cher at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

No "Unanswered Prayers" here—Garth Brooks is officially a winner of the Billboard Icon Award.

At the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the singer-songwriter took home the trophy after more than 30 years in the business.

During his speech on Wednesday, Oct. 14, Brooks thanked his wife of 15 years, Trisha Yearwood, calling her "the love of my life."

He melted our hearts with a message to his daughters—Allie, August and Taylor—by saying, "I will love you for all my time here on this planet."

The country star added, "To all those people who fill those stands, thank you! Thank you for my life."

Brooks began his acceptance speech with a rapid-fire medley of his hit songs, which was all too nostalgic. He played guitar while performing "The Thunder Rolls," "Callin' Baton Rouge," "The River," "Standing Outside the Fire," "That Summer" and "Dive Bar."

For "Friends in Low Places," he optimistically called out to the empty auditorium, "Now I wanna hear you sing it!" And concluded with his signature 1989 song, "The Dance."