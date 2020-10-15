Bad Bunny and Ivy Queen Represent Puerto Rico at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Bad Bunny's performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards was definitely worth the six-month wait.
The Puerto Rican artist was set to perform at the Billboard Music Awards on April 29, but like the rest of the awards ceremonies, it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, Bad Bunny is once again taking the stage to give his fans everything they've been waiting for and more.
Benito made a grand entrance following Ellen DeGeneres Show host Twitch's announcement that he was the winner of the Top Latin Artist award. And as per usual, the artist was dressed to impress in a bedazzled suit jacket, with a sleek black turtleneck underneath.
He was joined onstage by none other than Puerto Rican singers Ivy Queen and Nesi, who were each dressed in outfits that were as glittery and chic as Bad Bunny's.
This was Bad Bunny's first-ever performance at the Billboard Music Awards, and it was all that fans hoped it would be.
Although, he's a seasoned pro when it comes to performing at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Last year, the artist sported shocking neon green hair while performing his single "Tenemos que Hablar," raising the bar for all performances to come.
At tonight's show, Bad Bunny is nominated for four awards in three categories: Top Latin Album, Top Latin Song and Top Latin Artist. He was favored to win after making history earlier this year with the highest charting all-Spanish-language album ever, the biggest streaming week ever for a Latin album and the largest week for a Latin title, according to Billboard.
