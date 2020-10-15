Billboard Music AwardsEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Pregnant Malika Haqq Reveals "Uncomfortable" Gossip About Her Child's Father to Khloe Kardashian

By Alyssa Ray Oct 15, 2020
Not her man, not her problem.

In this clip from Thursday, Oct. 15's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, pregnant Malika Haqq reveals to BFF Khloe Kardashian that someone DM'd her about ex and baby daddy O.T. Genasis seemingly flirting with another woman.

Malika starts off, "It was a screenshot of O.T. in some other girl's DM."

As Khloe takes a closer look at the screenshot, she reads aloud, "Somebody come get this man."

Malika goes on to reveal that she's responded to the informant, "Not my man, not my problem."

While Khloe is shocked that her best friend engaged in the drama, Malika appears to get a chuckle out of her response.

"I don't want to deal with the scrutiny or what people on the outside have to say about O.T. and what he's doing," Malika shares in a confessional. "Why do I still want to hear about what my ex is doing? It's none of my business."

Continuing this topic, Malika notes that, in reality, it's hard to avoid the gossip.

She adds, "And, to be quite honest with you, it's uncomfortable when you're carrying someone's child."

During her conversation with Khloe, Malika makes it clear that O.T. "can do whatever he wants to do at this point."

"I really don't care," she further snaps.

E!

To prove this point, Malika posts on her Instagram story: "Please stop sending me my ex's news. I am single. Not my business. And when I get some news, hold that too."

After Khloe reads out the post, Malika laughs and declares it "genius."

Regardless, Malika alerts O.T. about the DM she received, which he quickly denies.

"I actually clown him about it 'cause I feel like I'm looking out for him," she says. "I'm like, the bottom line is we're gonna be attached to each other for the rest of our child's life, I really don't want you to look stupid."

Although Malika doesn't want to receive these updates, she says her loyalty is to O.T.

"My day to day life has changed so much during pregnancy and it sucks because he's out at this club and he's with this girl," she concludes. "All I want to do is have fun too, but it's uncomfortable when you're pregnant."

Watch the full conversation in the clip about.

Binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock now.

