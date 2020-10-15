Billboard Music Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Who's ready to get their dance on?
The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are finally here, meaning it's time to find out who dominated the charts from 2019 to 2020, and it's about time.
For the third year in a row, Kelly Clarkson hosts the show, but there are some major differences from the previous years she hosted. This time around she's performing her duties from the comfort of the Dolby Theater in sunny Los Angeles, Calif., instead of Las Vegas.
Additionally, there's no live audience or red carpet for the traditionally star-studded event, as the production team is keeping in line with the COVID-19 restrictions.
On the bright side, plenty of nominees are joining the show with live or pre-taped performances, because it wouldn't be the Billboard Awards without music. Bad Bunny, Alicia Keys and BTS are included in the roster of talented artists.
To see which categories the stars were nominated for, check out our full list as it's updated in real time below!
Top Artist
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Album
WINNER: Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Khalid, Free Spirit
Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
Taylor Swift, Lover
Top Hot 100 Song
Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"
Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
Top Male Artist
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top New Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted)
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Song Sales Artist
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
WINNER: Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Top Touring Artist
Elton John
Metallica
P!nk
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Male Artist
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
WINNER: Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Male Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
Elton John
Metallica
The Rolling Stones
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
Top Soundtrack
"Aladdin"
"Descendants 3"
"Frozen II"
"K-12" by Melanie Martinez
"The Dirt" by Mötley Crüe
Top R&B Album
Beyoncé, Homecoming: The Live Album
Justin Bieber, Changes
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid Free, Spirit
Summer Walker, Over It
Top Rap Album
DaBaby, Kirk
Juice WRLD, Death Race For Love
Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
Young Thug, So Much Fun
Top Country Album
Kane Brown, Experiment
Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
Maren Morris, Girl
Thomas Rhett, Center Point Road
Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me
Top Rock Album
The Lumineers, III
Slipknot, We Are Not Your Kind
Tame Impala, The Slow Rush
Tool, Fear Inoculum
Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride
Top Latin Album
J Balvin & Bad Bunny, Oasis
Farruko, Gangalee
Maluma, 11:11
Romeo Santos, Utopía
Sech, Sueños
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Avicii, Tim
The Chainsmokers, World War Joy
Illenium, Ascend
Marshmello, Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set
Alan Walker, Different World
Top Christian Album
Bethel Music, Victory: Recorded Live
Casting Crowns, Only Jesus
Hillsong, United People
Skillet, Victorious
Kanye West, Jesus is King
Top Gospel Album
Kirk Franklin, Long Live Love
Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers, Goshen
William McDowell, The Cry: A Live Worship Experience
Sunday Service Choir, Jesus Is Born
Kanye West, Jesus is King
Top Streaming Song
Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Lil Tecca, "Ran$om"
Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Top Selling Song
Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"
Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"
Blake Shelton, "God's Country"
Top Radio Song
Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"
Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
Khalid, "Talk"
Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care"
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care"
Top R&B Song
Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
Doja Cat & Tyga, "Juicy"
Khalid, "Talk"
Lizzo, "Good As Hell"
The Weeknd, "Heartless"
Top Rap Song
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Lil Tecca, "Ran$om"
Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"
Post Malone & Swae Lee ,"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Post Malone, "Wow."
Top Country Song
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"
Maren Morris, "The Bones"
Old Dominion, "One Man Band"
Blake Shelton, "God's Country"
Morgan Wallen, "Whiskey Glasses"
Top Rock Song
Imagine Dragons, "Bad Liar"
Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker, "I Think I'm Okay"
Panic! At The Disco, "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"
Twenty One Pilots, "Chlorine"
Twenty One Pilots, "The Hype"
Top Latin Song
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin, "China"
Bad Bunny & Tainy, "Callaita"
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow, "Con Calma"
Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny, "No Me Conoce"
Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA, "Otro Trago"
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee, "Close To Me"
Illenium & Jon Bellion, "Good Things Fall Apart"
Kygo x Whitney Houston, "Higher Love"
Marshmello ft. Chvrches, "Here With Me"
Top Christian Song
Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser, "Raise A Hallelujah"
Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West, "Nobody"
Lauren Daigle, "Rescue"
For King & Country, "God Only Knows"
Kanye West, "Follow God"
Top Gospel Song
Kirk Franklin, "Love Theory"
Kanye West, "Closed on Sunday"
Kanye West, "Follow God"
Kanye West, "On God"
Kanye West, "Selah"