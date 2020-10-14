Tower 28's Facial Spray With a 10,000 Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock!

Here's what reviewers have to say:

"All my life I've had very dry skin and a mild form of eczema and have tried many ointments, lotions, chapsticks, etc. (the skin around my lips especially gets so dry and flaky—gross, I know), but I am not exaggerating when I say this has done wonders for me. By the second day using it, I could see and feel a difference. I don't even feel the need to use makeup anymore!"

"Paired with a natural cleanser, this spray has seriously helped curb my fresh cropping of zits and inflammation from maskne and pregnancy hormonal acne."

"As someone who has had eczema his whole life, I was skeptical about this item, but after getting good reviews from my cousin, I decided to try it out. It has been a life saver for me, just getting my skin to calm down after showers and allow me not to have the eczema "itch" for longer. I use right out of the shower and before I do my usual hydration routine. I've been able to limit the amount of "heavy steroid" creams I've had in the past. While it's only been a couple weeks, I hope to have found a useful tool in maintaining my eczema going further. As someone who has always felt helpless, this feels like a breakthrough."