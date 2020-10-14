Billboard Music Awards 2020: See Kelly Clarkson and More Stars Attending the Show

Who's ready to celebrate the biggest hits of the year?

After being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards is finally here and the biggest names in music are ready to have an unforgettable—and safe—show.

Hosted once again by The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson, the three-hour telecast will air live on NBC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Various artists are also expected to attend and make appearances virtually from across the country.

"We're just honestly trying to give everybody something a little normal," Kelly previously shared with reporters. "People are used to watching the Billboard Music Awards every year so we're trying to keep that coming for everybody and provide the escapism that we all desperately need."

And with performances from Demi Lovato, Luke Combs, John Legend, Kane Brown, Alicia Keys, Post Malone and many others, there is an artist for everyone during the star-studded event.