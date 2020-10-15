RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke: "I'm an Alcoholic"

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is ready to admit she has a problem.

The Bravo star's drinking and hard-partying ways were hot topics during tonight's season 15 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, with several of the RHOC ladies having conversations with each other about a possible problem.

During a dinner date with her husband Shane, Emily Simpson said, "She drinks so much that whenever you're around her you can't even have like a normal conversation...If Braunwyn is always drinking the way she is, you can't have anything but a superficial relationship with her. You can't have a deep meaningful conversation with someone who can't stand up."

Kelly Dodd and Gina Kirschenheiter went to hot yoga and Kelly recounted a recent party she and Braunwyn attended in Miami where Braunwyn let loose. "She gets out of control when she drinks," Gina said. "She drinks too much."

In a confessional, Kelly added, "Listen, I'm not going to judge because I can get hammered myself, but this was on a whole 'nother level. She was all over the place."

The episode ended with a sobering scene in which Braunwyn apologized to Emily during a tear-filled heart to heart.