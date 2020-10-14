Billboard Music AwardsEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Bachelor Nation's Robert Graham Spills Details on His Rumored Romance With Kristina Schulman

Bachelor Nation's Robert Graham teased he could see a romantic future with Kristina Schulman.

By Kaitlin Reilly Oct 14, 2020 11:00 PMTags
TVCelebritiesBachelor Nation

They may not be a couple yet, but Robert Graham isn't ruling out a romance with Kristina Schulman.

The Bachelor Nation alumni were spotted getting cozy in Kristina's Instagram beach pic in October, sparking speculation that the two were an item. In between chatting about the premiere episode of Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's grilled Robert on iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast about what was really going on with him and Kristina. 

"Kristina and I are just friends, we've been friends for a long time," Robert, who recently split from girlfriend Charly Jordan, explained. "We just hang out. We're just friendly. We hang out and have a good time." 

When pressed by Ashley on whether or not their friendship could evolve, Robert said: "I don't know! I love Kristina, she's great. We have a really good time together and we get along really really well. I guess you never know." 

photos
What We Learned Doing a Deep Dive Into All of Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette Suitors. You're Welcome.

While he conceded that "something could come of it," his final word was that, for "right now," the two are really "just friends."

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Allen Berezovsky/WireImage for Fashion Media

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Body Shamer in a Powerful Way

2

Dexter Is Coming Back For Some Reason

3

Kelly Clarkson Brings a "Higher Love" to the Billboard Music Awards

Robert competed on season nine of The Bachelorette with Desiree Hartsock, and joined Clare for season one of Bachelor in Paradise. Kristina appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor and returned to the franchise for season four and six of Bachelor in Paradise

Prior to dating model Charly, Robert was in a relationship with Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley. The identity of his next girlfriend remains to be seen!

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Body Shamer in a Powerful Way

2

Dexter Is Coming Back For Some Reason

3

Kelly Clarkson Brings a "Higher Love" to the Billboard Music Awards

4
Exclusive

Clare Crawley Teases "a Bigger Picture" on The Bachelorette

5

See Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Reaction to Those Dale Moss Rumors

Latest News

Decorate for Fall Like Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Jenner & More

Exclusive

Inside Diddy’s ''Fun'' Romance With Model Tina Louise

Kelly Clarkson Brings a "Higher Love" to the Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Tower 28's Facial Spray With a 10,000 Person Waitlist Is Back in Stock

See Every Star at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Exclusive

Clare Crawley Teases "a Bigger Picture" on The Bachelorette