Bachelor Nation's Robert Graham Spills Details on His Rumored Romance With Kristina Schulman

They may not be a couple yet, but Robert Graham isn't ruling out a romance with Kristina Schulman.

The Bachelor Nation alumni were spotted getting cozy in Kristina's Instagram beach pic in October, sparking speculation that the two were an item. In between chatting about the premiere episode of Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's grilled Robert on iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast about what was really going on with him and Kristina.

"Kristina and I are just friends, we've been friends for a long time," Robert, who recently split from girlfriend Charly Jordan, explained. "We just hang out. We're just friendly. We hang out and have a good time."

When pressed by Ashley on whether or not their friendship could evolve, Robert said: "I don't know! I love Kristina, she's great. We have a really good time together and we get along really really well. I guess you never know."