Melania Trump Reveals Son Barron Tested Positive for COVID-19 as She Details “Roller Coaster” Experience

In a new statement Melania Trump said that her and President Donald Trump's teenage son Barron tested positive for COVID-19 and sent well wishes to people still recovering from the coronavirus.

In a new statement from the White House, First Lady Melania Trump revealed that her and President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son Barron Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Though Barron did not test positive immediately following Melania and Donald's diagnosis, Melania said that her "fear came true" when he was tested again. 

"Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms," the former model said, adding that she was glad the family went through their coronavirus battle "at the same time" so they could "take care of one another" and "spend time together." She added that Barron has since tested negative. 

"I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after," Melania explained of her bout with COVID-19. She added that the coronavirus brought on "body aches, a cough and headaches," and that she "felt extremely tired most of the time." She has since tested negative as well, she shared in the statement. 

Unlike Melania, who recovered from COVID-19 outside of the hospital, Donald was taken to Walter Reed medical center. 

"Recovering from an illness gives you a lot of time to reflect. When my husband was taken to Walter Reed as a precaution, I spent much of my time reflecting on my family," she wrote. "I also thought about the hundreds of thousands of people across our country who have been impacted by this illness that infects people with no discrimination. We are in unprecedented times—and with the election fast approaching, it has been easy to get caught up in so much negative energy."

Multiple reports of positive coronavirus tests have come out of the Trump administration in recent weeks. 

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hope Hicks, a close advisor to the President, was the first person in the Commander in Chief's orbit to make headlines for testing positive on Oct. 2. Since, more than a dozen cases have been traced back to the White House, according to NBC News.

In April, Melania posted a public service announcement on her Twitter account about halting the spread of the coronavirus. 

After encouraging hand washing and distancing in the video, the First Lady concluded with: "While many of us are apart, we are all in this together." 

