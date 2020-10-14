Pure Dynamite: The 7 Best BTS Music Videos Ranked

Is there anything BTS can't do?

Since their debut in 2013, the K-Pop kings have accomplished so very much. Not only has the septet comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jungkook and Jimin helped the Korean wave—or Hallyu—officially arrive on American shores, paving the way for acts like BLACKPINK, SuperM and others to find success of their own on a global scale, but they've broken records at every turn and amassed an army of fans in the process.

Of course, none of it would've been possible if their art—the songs and their accompanying music videos—wasn't any good.

In 2020 alone, their first all-English single "Dynamite" made them the first South Korean act (and second Asian act overall) to earn a No. 1 single in the United States, with the video becoming the first on YouTube to surpass 100 million views in less than a day. And with new album Be on the way in November, there's no telling what uncharted stratospheric heights await.