Pure Dynamite: The 7 Best BTS Music Videos Ranked

Is there anything BTS can't do?
Since their debut in 2013, the K-Pop kings have accomplished so very much. Not only has the septet comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jungkook and Jimin helped the Korean wave—or Hallyu—officially arrive on American shores, paving the way for acts like BLACKPINK, SuperM and others to find success of their own on a global scale, but they've broken records at every turn and amassed an army of fans in the process.
Of course, none of it would've been possible if their art—the songs and their accompanying music videos—wasn't any good.
In 2020 alone, their first all-English single "Dynamite" made them the first South Korean act (and second Asian act overall) to earn a No. 1 single in the United States, with the video becoming the first on YouTube to surpass 100 million views in less than a day. And with new album Be on the way in November, there's no telling what uncharted stratospheric heights await.
With a little over a month to go until Be's release on Nov. 20, we thought we'd take a look back at the music videos BTS have gifted us thus far and do what we do best—rank them. What follows are our picks for the seven best clips from the group's videography—one for each of our beloved Bangtun Boys.
7. "RUN"
The video for this lead single off 2015's The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 2, the group's fourth EP, is a kinetic, naughty masterpiece that more than lives up to its title. Clocking in at over seven minutes, it stands as one of the longest clips in their videography. And yet, it still somehow leaves you wanting more.
6. "FAKE LOVE"
The angst in this clip for the lead single off 2018's Love Yourself: Tear, the group's third album, gives us major early 2000s vibes—a good thing in our book. The video broke the record for the most-watched music video on YouTube within 24 hours, hitting 35.9 million views in its first day. It's not hard to see why.
5. "IDOL" feat. Nicki Minaj
The video for this remix off 2018's Love Yourself: Answer featuring the queen of rap has all the hallmarks of a fantastic BTS video: it's candy-colored, full of slick group choreography and dripping with swag. And their wardrobe? We'll take one of everything, please and thank you.
4. "Dynamite"
This clip for the group's first single recorded fully in English is as charmingly retro as the funk-influenced disco pop production. From the choreo to the clothes—V's baby blue Kangol hat is killer—it's all spot-on.
3. "Boy With Luv" feat. Halsey
There's an effortless sense of fun in the clip for this 2019 track off of Map of the Soul: Persona. Halsey seems right at home and everyone looks like they're having the time of their lives. And it must be said, RM running his fingers across the brim of his white fedora during his verse gives us life.
2. "ON"
The "kinetic manifesto film" for this early 2020 single wasn't even the official music video, but after something this hard-hitting and impressive, there was no need for another. This video, which finds the guys supported by the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music's Bruin Marching Band as they dance it out in the L.A. aqueduct, slaps.
1. "Black Swan"
The video for this emotional track off 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7 is, quite simply, breathtaking. Find us another boy band that's ever been capable of modern dance like this. Go on, we'll wait.